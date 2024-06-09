According to the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic, Jana Chernokhova, her country does not plan to send military instructors to Ukraine for the training of the Ukrainian military.

Why does the Czech Republic refuse to send military instructors to Ukraine

Chernokhova noted that about 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be able to undergo training on the territory of the Czech Republic by the end of this year.

It is noted that at the end of May, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the creation of a coalition of countries that will be ready to send their own military instructors to Ukraine.

It is emphasized that the first Western instructors may arrive in Ukraine in a few weeks.

According to Chernokhova, there will be no Czech instructors in Ukraine.

She noted that France and a number of other Western partners are considering the option of sending military instructors, as they are at a considerable distance from Ukraine.

It is several hundred kilometers from the Slovak-Ukrainian border to our Libava. Therefore, I can say for the Czech Republic that we do not plan and have not planned anything like this, - emphasizes the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic. Share

Chernokhova emphasized that 4,000 military personnel were trained in the Czech Republic last year, and the same number should undergo training this year.

As soon as we receive information that a shift is full, we provide our training facilities and instructors. I think it is worth it, - explains the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic. Share

The minister said that she received very positive impressions while attending the exercises, in which up to 800 Ukrainians can participate at the same time.

There are men, women, people of all ages and backgrounds who are highly motivated to defend their country and want to learn in record time what other soldiers study the hard way in long courses. They know that they don't have that time and they have to master some skills in almost a few hours, - adds Chernokhova. Share

Who else categorically refuses to send military instructors to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after French President Emmanuel Macron's statement on sending military instructors to Ukraine, categorically opposed it.

It is noted that at the SPD pre-election event in Duisburg, the Chancellor of Germany ruled out sending German military instructors to Ukraine.