According to the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic, Jana Chernokhova, her country does not plan to send military instructors to Ukraine for the training of the Ukrainian military.
Points of attention
- The Czech Republic has chosen not to send military instructors to Ukraine citing distance and other factors, focusing instead on training opportunities on its own territory.
- Contrary to France's intention to send instructors, the Czech Republic's stance aligns with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's refusal to have NATO troops in Ukraine.
- About 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers are set to undergo training in the Czech Republic by the end of the year, highlighting the training support provided by the country.
- France and other Western partners are considering sending military instructors to Ukraine, marking a potential shift in support for Ukrainian military training.
- Czech Republic's Ministry of Defense emphasizes the positive impressions from hosting Ukrainian military exercises and training, underlining the motivation and dedication of Ukrainian soldiers.
Why does the Czech Republic refuse to send military instructors to Ukraine
Chernokhova noted that about 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be able to undergo training on the territory of the Czech Republic by the end of this year.
It is noted that at the end of May, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the creation of a coalition of countries that will be ready to send their own military instructors to Ukraine.
It is emphasized that the first Western instructors may arrive in Ukraine in a few weeks.
According to Chernokhova, there will be no Czech instructors in Ukraine.
She noted that France and a number of other Western partners are considering the option of sending military instructors, as they are at a considerable distance from Ukraine.
Chernokhova emphasized that 4,000 military personnel were trained in the Czech Republic last year, and the same number should undergo training this year.
The minister said that she received very positive impressions while attending the exercises, in which up to 800 Ukrainians can participate at the same time.
Who else categorically refuses to send military instructors to Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after French President Emmanuel Macron's statement on sending military instructors to Ukraine, categorically opposed it.
It is noted that at the SPD pre-election event in Duisburg, the Chancellor of Germany ruled out sending German military instructors to Ukraine.
