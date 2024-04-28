The defeat of Ukraine in the war will cause a global economic collapse — the head of JPMorgan
The defeat of Ukraine in the war will cause a global economic collapse — the head of JPMorgan

Armed Forces tank
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

According to Jamie Dimon, the head of the largest bank holding company in the USA, JPMorgan, in case of victory of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, it can plunge the world into chaos and cause a catastrophe in the world economy.

How does the war in Ukraine started by Russia affect the world economy

This could be a potential disaster, Jamie Dimon predicts.

He emphasized that the occupation army of the Russian Federation attacked a democratic and sovereign state and threatens to use nuclear weapons to limit resistance to its own aggression.

We've never had nuclear blackmail before, and it's also teaching the whole world that maybe having nuclear weapons is a very good thing because people will be afraid of you — you can bully your neighbor if you want to,” said the JPMorgan chief. .

According to him, in the event of the victory of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, other countries will raise doubts about the ability of the United States to ensure their full security.

How the probability of the victory of the Russian Federation in Ukraine will affect the world victory

"I'm a little concerned that if Russia wins this war, you're going to see the world go into a little bit of chaos as people realign alliances and economic relationships," Dimon predicts.

Journalists note that the American banker has been expressing concern about the geopolitical situation for quite some time.

The geopolitical situation is perhaps the most difficult and dangerous since the Second World War, — emphasizes the head of JPMorgan.

Journalists recalled that last September Dimon called the Russian-Ukrainian war the greatest danger to the world.

He stressed that the fight could be a "tipping point for the free democratic world" and added that there are "no rules of the game" for navigating the current geopolitical skirmishes.

