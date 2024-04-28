According to Jamie Dimon, the head of the largest bank holding company in the USA, JPMorgan, in case of victory of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, it can plunge the world into chaos and cause a catastrophe in the world economy.
How does the war in Ukraine started by Russia affect the world economy
He emphasized that the occupation army of the Russian Federation attacked a democratic and sovereign state and threatens to use nuclear weapons to limit resistance to its own aggression.
According to him, in the event of the victory of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, other countries will raise doubts about the ability of the United States to ensure their full security.
How the probability of the victory of the Russian Federation in Ukraine will affect the world victory
Journalists note that the American banker has been expressing concern about the geopolitical situation for quite some time.
Journalists recalled that last September Dimon called the Russian-Ukrainian war the greatest danger to the world.
He stressed that the fight could be a "tipping point for the free democratic world" and added that there are "no rules of the game" for navigating the current geopolitical skirmishes.
