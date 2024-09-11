The demining machine Snake manufactured in Ukraine has passed certification. What makes it special

The Ukrainian demining machine Snake of the Rover Tech company successfully passed tests at the training ground and received a certificate of conformity. It can operate in conditions of low and medium vegetation and is capable of destroying anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as removing stretch marks.

The Rover Tech team was able to make a light, fast car, which at the same time withstands the explosion of anti-tank mines.

This was reported by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — the Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyridenko.

Today we received not just another 100% Ukrainian demining machine. Such innovations are Ukraine's answer to the challenge before us: to return 80% of land to productive use in 10 years. It is especially important that the car is made in Ukraine, because it means new jobs, income to the budget and support of the economy. Julia Svyridenko First Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Economy of Ukraine

The price of Snake is several times lower than foreign analogues — from 14.5 to almost 20 thousand dollars, depending on the configuration. And after the start of serial production, the price may be even lower.

Snake is a unique solution in Ukrainian conditions. In fact, we got a new subclass of demining machine that can clear fields of fragmentation and high-explosive munitions, which sappers suffer the most. And the ability to quickly change components that can be damaged by anti-tank mine detonations allows you to quickly return the machine to the field, — said Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Ihor Bezkaravainy.

Snake weighs more than a ton and has a working tool width of 1.35 m. Due to its lightness, the machine can demine up to 2.5 hectares per hour. The operator can remotely control the machine at a distance of up to 2.9 km.

It takes no more than 15 minutes to unfold or collapse the "Snake", and the machine itself can be transported on a trailer.

The machine was certified by specialists of the State Research Institute for Testing and Certification of Weapons and Military Equipment.

This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that the hand-held defensive fragmentation grenade is designed to defeat the enemy's exposed manpower. Due to its powerful effect, it should be used only from cover.