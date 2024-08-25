The developer of the Iskander-M and Tochka missile systems died in Russia

On August 25, it became known about the death of Oleg Mamalyga, the chief designer of the Russian Iskander-M missile complex.
Points of attention
- Oleg Mamalyga was the chief designer of the Iskander-M and Tochka missile systems
- His work is also related to the development of tactical and operational-tactical missile systems, including the intercontinental missile "Dwarf"
- The Iskander-M missile complex has a maximum range of up to 700 km.
Another developer of Russian lethal weapons has died
As noted by Russian propagandists, Mamalyga was also involved in the creation of tactical ("Point") and operational-tactical missile complexes ("Oka", "Oka-U").
Information spread through the network that he was involved in the development of the intercontinental missile "Gnome", which did not go into mass production.
Journalists also voiced the assumption that Mamalyga had Ukrainian roots, because, as is known, this surname is extremely common in Ukraine.
He worked most of his life in the Kolomensk Bureau of Mechanical Engineering.
It was there that Mamalyga participated in the development of weapons and military equipment, including the first Soviet ATGMs.
What is known about the Iskander-M missile complex
"Iskander-M" is a Russian operational-tactical missile complex, which was created at the Kolomensk Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau (KBM).
Russian propaganda quite often calls him "unsurpassed", but does not explain why.
Despite the fact that the development of the complex started back in 1988, its serial production began 17 years later.
Launches surface-to-surface missiles of various types: ballistic "Iskander", "Iskander-M", "Iskander-E", winged "Iskander-K".
