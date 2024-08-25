The developer of the Iskander-M and Tochka missile systems died in Russia
The developer of the Iskander-M and Tochka missile systems died in Russia

Oleg Mamalyga
Source:  online.ua

On August 25, it became known about the death of Oleg Mamalyga, the chief designer of the Russian Iskander-M missile complex.

Points of attention

  • Oleg Mamalyga was the chief designer of the Iskander-M and Tochka missile systems
  • His work is also related to the development of tactical and operational-tactical missile systems, including the intercontinental missile "Dwarf"
  • The Iskander-M missile complex has a maximum range of up to 700 km.

Another developer of Russian lethal weapons has died

As noted by Russian propagandists, Mamalyga was also involved in the creation of tactical ("Point") and operational-tactical missile complexes ("Oka", "Oka-U").

Information spread through the network that he was involved in the development of the intercontinental missile "Gnome", which did not go into mass production.

Journalists also voiced the assumption that Mamalyga had Ukrainian roots, because, as is known, this surname is extremely common in Ukraine.

He died at the age of 91. Mamalyga was awarded a number of high awards. He was a laureate of the State Prize, the Prize of the Government of the Russian Federation, a knight of the orders of the October Revolution, the Red Banner of Labor, the "Badge of Honor", and was also a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences.

He worked most of his life in the Kolomensk Bureau of Mechanical Engineering.

It was there that Mamalyga participated in the development of weapons and military equipment, including the first Soviet ATGMs.

What is known about the Iskander-M missile complex

"Iskander-M" is a Russian operational-tactical missile complex, which was created at the Kolomensk Mechanical Engineering Design Bureau (KBM).

Russian propaganda quite often calls him "unsurpassed", but does not explain why.

Despite the fact that the development of the complex started back in 1988, its serial production began 17 years later.

Launches surface-to-surface missiles of various types: ballistic "Iskander", "Iskander-M", "Iskander-E", winged "Iskander-K".

It is a further development of OTRK 9K714 "Oka"[2][3]. The maximum range of hitting a target with ballistic missiles from the Iskander-M OTRK is at least 500 km (publicly announced) and can reach 700 km (according to expert estimates, when using a nuclear warhead or a lightweight conventional)[

