War criminal and propagandist of the TV channel "Russia 1" Oleksandr "Krab" Korobov had his skull fractured. He died on the spot from his injuries.

The event happened on September 15. Korobov was attacked and hit on the head with something, as a result of which he received severe injuries and died on the sidewalk.

According to the information available in the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on September 15, 2024, in the city of Belhorod, the skull of the Russian propagandist Oleksandr Oleksandrovich Korobov, nicknamed "Crab", was broken — the accomplice of war crimes and the Kremlin's genocide of the Ukrainian people died from the injuries. Share

The murdered man praised war criminals on the broadcasts of the pro-Kremlin TV channel "Russia 1". He also created information products for the Zvezda channel of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation.

In recent years, "Krab" lived permanently in Belgorod, but regularly traveled to Moscow under instructions. He also shot false stories in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The propagandist not only prepared materials about the war, but also personally participated in committing grave war crimes against Ukraine.

What is known about Korobov

The liquidated propagandist hails from the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Khabarovsk Territory of the Russian Federation.

"Krab" headed the station of the "Russia 1" TV channel in Belgorod, where he worked most of the time.

Korobov supported the war against Ukraine and created materials that glorified representatives of the occupying forces. For this, Putin repeatedly presented him with awards.