The DIU confirmed the liquidation of the Russian propagandist "Krab" — video
Category
World
Publication date

The DIU confirmed the liquidation of the Russian propagandist "Krab" — video

DIU
Читати українською
Source:  Main Directorate of Intelligence

War criminal and propagandist of the TV channel "Russia 1" Oleksandr "Krab" Korobov had his skull fractured. He died on the spot from his injuries.

Points of attention

  • The "Krab" propagandist was eliminated in Belgorod on September 15.
  • Oleksandr Korobov headed the station of the TV channel "Russia 1" and actively promoted pro-Kremlin media, creating false stories about the war and heroizing the occupiers of the Russian Federation.
  • The murdered man received awards from Putin for propagandizing the war against Ukraine.

Propagandist "Krab" was eliminated in Belgorod

The event happened on September 15. Korobov was attacked and hit on the head with something, as a result of which he received severe injuries and died on the sidewalk.

According to the information available in the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on September 15, 2024, in the city of Belhorod, the skull of the Russian propagandist Oleksandr Oleksandrovich Korobov, nicknamed "Crab", was broken — the accomplice of war crimes and the Kremlin's genocide of the Ukrainian people died from the injuries.

"Kraba" was liquidated, DIU provides details

The murdered man praised war criminals on the broadcasts of the pro-Kremlin TV channel "Russia 1". He also created information products for the Zvezda channel of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation.

In recent years, "Krab" lived permanently in Belgorod, but regularly traveled to Moscow under instructions. He also shot false stories in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The propagandist not only prepared materials about the war, but also personally participated in committing grave war crimes against Ukraine.

Photo of the liquidated propagandist

What is known about Korobov

The liquidated propagandist hails from the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Khabarovsk Territory of the Russian Federation.

"Krab" headed the station of the "Russia 1" TV channel in Belgorod, where he worked most of the time.

Korobov supported the war against Ukraine and created materials that glorified representatives of the occupying forces. For this, Putin repeatedly presented him with awards.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Mali, the popular propagandist of PMС "Wagner" was eliminated
Mercenary of PMC "Wagner"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The International Legion of the Ukrainian SSR showed the liquidation of the occupiers of the Russian Federation on the Kinburn spit — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The International Legion of the Ukrainian SSR showed the liquidation of the occupiers of the Russian Federation on the Kinburn spit — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?