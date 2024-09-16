War criminal and propagandist of the TV channel "Russia 1" Oleksandr "Krab" Korobov had his skull fractured. He died on the spot from his injuries.
- The "Krab" propagandist was eliminated in Belgorod on September 15.
- Oleksandr Korobov headed the station of the TV channel "Russia 1" and actively promoted pro-Kremlin media, creating false stories about the war and heroizing the occupiers of the Russian Federation.
- The murdered man received awards from Putin for propagandizing the war against Ukraine.
The event happened on September 15. Korobov was attacked and hit on the head with something, as a result of which he received severe injuries and died on the sidewalk.
The murdered man praised war criminals on the broadcasts of the pro-Kremlin TV channel "Russia 1". He also created information products for the Zvezda channel of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation.
In recent years, "Krab" lived permanently in Belgorod, but regularly traveled to Moscow under instructions. He also shot false stories in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
The propagandist not only prepared materials about the war, but also personally participated in committing grave war crimes against Ukraine.
The liquidated propagandist hails from the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Khabarovsk Territory of the Russian Federation.
"Krab" headed the station of the "Russia 1" TV channel in Belgorod, where he worked most of the time.
Korobov supported the war against Ukraine and created materials that glorified representatives of the occupying forces. For this, Putin repeatedly presented him with awards.
