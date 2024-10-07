According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, the Ukrainian government allocated UAH 17 million for the construction of the eighth underground school in the region.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian government allocated UAH 17 million for the construction of the eighth underground school in the Zaporizhzhia region, set to accommodate 200 students and be operational this fall.
- Educational reforms in Ukraine offer students the choice between academic and professional directions after the 9th grade, enabling them to select profiles and subjects for in-depth study.
- Zaporizhia region plans to build five more underground schools for over 4,000 children, contributing to safe and comfortable education for 60,000 residents, with opportunities to progress to higher education or vocational institutions.
- Academic lyceums in the region will provide diverse profiles for students, while those opting for the professional direction can enter vocational educational institutions, offering career choices or further education.
- The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine emphasizes the reform of high school education, ensuring students receive a comprehensive and tailored learning experience, preparing them for higher education or the job market.
What is known about the construction of the eighth underground school in the Zaporizhzhia region
Fedorov noted that the first such educational institution should be operational already this fall.
The head of the OVA emphasized that the construction of the eighth underground school is planned in the Mykhailivska community of the Vilnius district.
Construction should begin in the coming days. The institution is designed for 200 students.
Training will take place in two shifts.
At the same time, 7 more underground schools are under construction in Zaporizhzhia and other regions of the region.
Key construction works are planned to be completed by the end of 2024.
It is expected that these schools will provide the educational process for 6 thousand students.
In 2025, five more underground schools for more than 4,000 children are planned to be built in the Zaporizhzhia region. A tender has already been announced for three of them, and project documentation is being developed for two more.
What is known about the reform of school education in Ukraine
The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is reforming the high school. Thus, students after the 9th grade will be able to choose one of two directions — academic or professional.
As noted, students who choose an academic direction will be able to study in lyceums according to the chosen profile, for example, STEM or language and literature.
They will have the opportunity to independently choose subjects for in-depth study, as well as subjects that do not belong to their profile, preparing for admission to higher education institutions.
Academic lyceums will be large educational institutions that will gather several groups of students, which will allow offering different profiles and educational disciplines to choose from.
Those who choose a professional direction will be able to enter professional colleges or institutions of professional preliminary education. There, students will acquire a profession and study subjects related to it. After completing their studies, students will be able to decide whether to enter the labor market or continue their studies at higher educational institutions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-