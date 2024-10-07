According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, the Ukrainian government allocated UAH 17 million for the construction of the eighth underground school in the region.

What is known about the construction of the eighth underground school in the Zaporizhzhia region

Fedorov noted that the first such educational institution should be operational already this fall.

The head of the OVA emphasized that the construction of the eighth underground school is planned in the Mykhailivska community of the Vilnius district.

Construction should begin in the coming days. The institution is designed for 200 students.

Training will take place in two shifts.

At the same time, 7 more underground schools are under construction in Zaporizhzhia and other regions of the region.

Key construction works are planned to be completed by the end of 2024.

It is expected that these schools will provide the educational process for 6 thousand students.

In 2025, five more underground schools for more than 4,000 children are planned to be built in the Zaporizhzhia region. A tender has already been announced for three of them, and project documentation is being developed for two more.

Our goal remains the same — to provide an opportunity for 60,000 children of the Zaporizhia region to study in safe and comfortable conditions. For this, we are creating the "Safe Education Offline" ecosystem, Fedorov stressed. Share

What is known about the reform of school education in Ukraine

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is reforming the high school. Thus, students after the 9th grade will be able to choose one of two directions — academic or professional.

As noted, students who choose an academic direction will be able to study in lyceums according to the chosen profile, for example, STEM or language and literature.

They will have the opportunity to independently choose subjects for in-depth study, as well as subjects that do not belong to their profile, preparing for admission to higher education institutions.

Academic lyceums will be large educational institutions that will gather several groups of students, which will allow offering different profiles and educational disciplines to choose from.