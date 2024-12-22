The end of an era. Trump will announce a fateful decision for the US on inauguration day

The future head of the White House, Donald Trump, intends to announce the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization on the first day of the new administration.

The US may withdraw from the WHO

As journalists learned from their insiders, members of Donald Trump's transition team are increasingly pushing him to make such a decision.

The official announcement of this decision may take place as early as January 20, 2025.

What is important to understand is that this will effectively be the “end of an era” for the US presence in the WHO.

Experts point out that this exit will deprive the organization of its largest source of funding, which will harm its ability to respond to health crises such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Against this background, one cannot ignore the fact that the United States is the largest single donor to the WHO, providing about 16% of its funding in 2022-23.

This is not Trump's first attempt

As mentioned earlier, 4 years ago, the Republican leader initiated the process of withdrawing from the WHO due to the spread of Covid-19.

Then Donald Trump publicly accused the organization of being under the control of the Chinese authorities.

What is important to understand is that the exit process has begun, but it has not been completed.

The main reason was that his successor, Joe Biden, restored relations with the organization on his first day in office in 2021.

According to insiders, the future US president is now determined to move much faster on this issue after immediately starting the process.