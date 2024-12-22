Ending the war. Putin addresses Trump with first proposal

Future US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has invited him to meet to discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine.
- The Republican leader refused to speak with Putin before taking office due to legal restrictions.
- Hungarian leader Viktor Orban said Trump would take action as soon as he returned to the White House.
Putin is already seeking talks with Trump
The Republican leader made a new statement on this matter during a conference in Arizona.
In addition, the Republican leader traditionally began to claim that if he had been president, this war would never have started.
Why Trump couldn't stop the war "in 24 hours"
Hungarian leader Viktor Orban shared his vision of the development of the situation.
Media representatives asked the Prime Minister why the future head of the White House was unable to fulfill one of his main political promises.
Viktor Orban drew attention to the fact that, according to US law, those who have not yet taken office cannot negotiate on behalf of the state.
That is why, they say, Donald Trump "couldn't even sit down at the table with Putin to discuss peace."
