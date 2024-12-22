Ending the war. Putin addresses Trump with first proposal

Future US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has invited him to meet to discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Putin is already seeking talks with Trump

The Republican leader made a new statement on this matter during a conference in Arizona.

Including foreign policy, crazy wars, which was one of the things I want to do and quickly, and President Putin said he wants to meet with me as soon as possible, so we have to wait for that, but we have to end this war, this war is terrible in that the soldiers, the number of soldiers who are dying is increasing. Donald Trump Future US President

In addition, the Republican leader traditionally began to claim that if he had been president, this war would never have started.

Why Trump couldn't stop the war "in 24 hours"

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban shared his vision of the development of the situation.

Media representatives asked the Prime Minister why the future head of the White House was unable to fulfill one of his main political promises.

Viktor Orban drew attention to the fact that, according to US law, those who have not yet taken office cannot negotiate on behalf of the state.

That is why, they say, Donald Trump "couldn't even sit down at the table with Putin to discuss peace."