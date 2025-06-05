The EU extended the preferential regime for imports of steel and iron from Ukraine

The Council of the European Union supported the extension of the preferential regime for imports of Ukrainian steel and iron into the EU, which expires on June 5.

EU supports “visa-free trade” for Ukraine for steel and iron

This decision is aimed at supporting the Ukrainian economy in the face of the Russian invasion. It will enter into force on June 6, 2025 and will be valid for three years.

This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU.

The decision allows Ukrainian iron and steel producers and exporters to avoid restrictions introduced back in 2018 to protect European industry from excessive global supply. Share

At the same time, the European Commission reserves the right to temporarily suspend the application of this regulation for individual products for a period of up to 12 months.