The European Commission will not extend the "trade visa-free regime" with Ukraine
What is known about the EC decision?
The European Commission has officially confirmed that it does not intend to extend the autonomous trade measures (ATM) regime for Ukraine (the so-called "visa-free trade"), which is valid until June 5.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine and the EU do not want to return to the trade regime that was in effect until 2022.
  • However, there are currently many challenges on this path.

The European Commission intends to ensure a smooth transition to the new scheme, where all conditions for trade liberalization will be fixed in the free trade agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

This was stated by the European Commission spokesman Olof Gill. According to the latter, the autonomous trade measures, which remove most barriers to Ukrainian exports to the European Union, will not be completely abolished.

"We plan to ensure a smooth transition to the new regime, where all trade arrangements will be enshrined in the deep and comprehensive free trade agreement that we have with Ukraine," emphasized Olof Hill.

In his opinion, this will help to implement a transition that will allow the ATC to end, after which all the details of liberalization will be programmed into the DCFTA.

It is currently difficult to say when this process will begin.

But it will happen soon and in a structured way so that there is no room for doubt, the spokesman promised.

