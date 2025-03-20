Loan from G7. European Commission provides Ukraine with 1 billion euros
Loan from G7. European Commission provides Ukraine with 1 billion euros

European Comission
European Commission
The European Commission announced on March 20 that it had disbursed €1 billion to Ukraine as part of a loan from the G7, which will be paid and serviced with proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Points of attention

  • The European Commission has disbursed a 1 billion euro loan to Ukraine as part of the G7 initiative, utilizing funds from frozen Russian assets.
  • Total EU support to Ukraine during the Russian aggression period amounts to almost 140 billion euros, with a strong focus on rebuilding infrastructure.
  • The EU is a key contributor to the G7-led ERA initiative, aiming to provide substantial financial support, with Ukraine already receiving 4 billion euros this year.
  • The total macro-financial assistance to Ukraine amounts to 18.1 billion euros, reinforcing the EU's role as the largest donor since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • The European Commission remains committed to supporting Ukraine in rebuilding its economy and critical infrastructure damaged by Russian aggression, with a long-term commitment in place.

Ukraine received a 1 billion euro loan from the G7

This information was published today on the European Commission website.

The European Commission today disbursed an additional €1 billion tranche of its exceptional macro-financial assistance loan to Ukraine, to be paid for with proceeds from Russian state assets frozen in the EU. This strengthened the EU's role as the largest donor since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The total macro-financial assistance amounts to €18.1 billion, which is the EU's contribution to the G7-led ERA initiative. The G7 aims to provide approximately €45 billion in financial support to Ukraine under the initiative.

This year, Ukraine has already received 4 billion euros from the European Union under this loan.

With today's €1 billion tranche, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine. We are helping the country's economy to rebuild and rebuild critical infrastructure damaged by Russian aggression. We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission

As the European Commission notes, since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the EU has provided assistance totaling almost €140 billion, including:

  • €71.3 billion in financial and budgetary support and humanitarian aid;

  • €49.3 billion in military assistance to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility and by member states individually;

  • €7 billion provided to Member States to meet the needs of refugees;

  • €1.5 billion was received from proceeds related to frozen and immobilized Russian assets.

