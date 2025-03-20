Loan from G7. European Commission provides Ukraine with 1 billion euros

The European Commission announced on March 20 that it had disbursed €1 billion to Ukraine as part of a loan from the G7, which will be paid and serviced with proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
Ukraine received a 1 billion euro loan from the G7
This information was published today on the European Commission website.
The total macro-financial assistance amounts to €18.1 billion, which is the EU's contribution to the G7-led ERA initiative. The G7 aims to provide approximately €45 billion in financial support to Ukraine under the initiative.
This year, Ukraine has already received 4 billion euros from the European Union under this loan.
As the European Commission notes, since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the EU has provided assistance totaling almost €140 billion, including:
€71.3 billion in financial and budgetary support and humanitarian aid;
€49.3 billion in military assistance to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility and by member states individually;
€7 billion provided to Member States to meet the needs of refugees;
€1.5 billion was received from proceeds related to frozen and immobilized Russian assets.
