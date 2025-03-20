Loan from G7. European Commission provides Ukraine with 1 billion euros

The European Commission announced on March 20 that it had disbursed €1 billion to Ukraine as part of a loan from the G7, which will be paid and serviced with proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Ukraine received a 1 billion euro loan from the G7

This information was published today on the European Commission website.

The European Commission today disbursed an additional €1 billion tranche of its exceptional macro-financial assistance loan to Ukraine, to be paid for with proceeds from Russian state assets frozen in the EU. This strengthened the EU's role as the largest donor since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine. Share

The total macro-financial assistance amounts to €18.1 billion, which is the EU's contribution to the G7-led ERA initiative. The G7 aims to provide approximately €45 billion in financial support to Ukraine under the initiative.

This year, Ukraine has already received 4 billion euros from the European Union under this loan.

With today's €1 billion tranche, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine. We are helping the country's economy to rebuild and rebuild critical infrastructure damaged by Russian aggression. We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

As the European Commission notes, since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the EU has provided assistance totaling almost €140 billion, including: