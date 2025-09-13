The European Commission has proposed an initiative that would allow Kiev to transfer billions of euros in frozen Russian assets, replacing the money with promissory notes secured by the EU.
Points of attention
- The EU is strategizing to address Ukraine's anticipated budget deficit in 2026, showing proactive measures to assist Kyiv during challenging times.
- While met with cautious enthusiasm, the official offer concerning the transfer of assets is pending final decisions and may be announced in the near future.
What the European Union has planned regarding Rosactivists
According to journalists, the EU authorities are doing everything possible to resolve one of the most pressing problems since the beginning of the war.
The point is that the West can confiscate interest earned on Russian assets, but not the huge sums of capital that could really help Ukraine.
EC representatives came up with this idea to the deputy finance ministers.
This initiative has been met with cautious enthusiasm, but no final decisions have been made yet.
According to preliminary data, an official offer may be announced in the near future.
Official Brussels knows perfectly well that in 2026 Ukraine will face a budget deficit of 8 billion euros, so it is already deciding how to help Kyiv in this situation.
