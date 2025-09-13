Sikorsky ridiculed Russia's lies about drone invasion of Poland
Category
World
Publication date

Sikorsky ridiculed Russia's lies about drone invasion of Poland

Sikorsky
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski ridiculed the Russians, who got entangled in their own lies about drones that flew into Poland.

Points of attention

  • Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski ridiculed the Russian government for their lies about drones that flew into Poland.
  • 16 Russian drones were found on Polish territory, leading to the activation of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty by Poland.
  • The incident sparked a debate about the conflicting statements from the Russian government regarding the drone invasion.

Sikorsky trolled the Russians for lying about drones in Poland

He announced this on the social network X (Twitter).

The Foreign Minister stressed that Russia is distorting the truth about the drone incident, presenting different versions of events.

As Sikorsky noted, the Russian government claims that Russian drones mistakenly violated Polish airspace. Meanwhile, the Russian ambassador to the UN claims that it is physically impossible for Russian drones to reach Poland.

Which Russian lie should we believe?

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

As a reminder, during the Russian Federation's night attack on Ukraine on September 10, several drones flew into Polish territory. Polish aviation was involved for the first time in destroying them.

In total, the wreckage of 16 Russian drones that crossed the border during the shelling of Ukraine has been found in Poland. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the country's airspace was violated at least 19 times.

The incident led NATO to activate Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty for the first time in response to the penetration of Russian drones into Poland.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drone hits house in Poland — photo
Damage discovered in Poland after Russian attack
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drone wreckage found in 11 settlements in Poland
Russian drone
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy and Sikorskyy discussed joint countermeasures of Ukraine and Poland against Russian drones
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?