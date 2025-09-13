Sikorsky ridiculed Russia's lies about drone invasion of Poland

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski ridiculed the Russians, who got entangled in their own lies about drones that flew into Poland.

He announced this on the social network X (Twitter).

The Foreign Minister stressed that Russia is distorting the truth about the drone incident, presenting different versions of events.

The Russian government suggests that Russian drones breached Poland’s airspace by mistake while the Russian UN ambassador claims it’s a physical impossibility for Russian drones to reach Poland.

Which Russian lie are we supposed to believe? — Radosław Sikorski 🇵🇱🇪🇺 (@sikorskiradek) September 13, 2025

As a reminder, during the Russian Federation's night attack on Ukraine on September 10, several drones flew into Polish territory. Polish aviation was involved for the first time in destroying them.

In total, the wreckage of 16 Russian drones that crossed the border during the shelling of Ukraine has been found in Poland. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the country's airspace was violated at least 19 times.

The incident led NATO to activate Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty for the first time in response to the penetration of Russian drones into Poland.