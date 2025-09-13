Sikorsky ridiculed Russia's lies about drone invasion of Poland

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski ridiculed the Russians, who got entangled in their own lies about drones that flew into Poland.
Points of attention
- Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski ridiculed the Russian government for their lies about drones that flew into Poland.
- 16 Russian drones were found on Polish territory, leading to the activation of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty by Poland.
- The incident sparked a debate about the conflicting statements from the Russian government regarding the drone invasion.
Sikorsky trolled the Russians for lying about drones in Poland
He announced this on the social network X (Twitter).
The Foreign Minister stressed that Russia is distorting the truth about the drone incident, presenting different versions of events.
The Russian government suggests that Russian drones breached Poland’s airspace by mistake while the Russian UN ambassador claims it’s a physical impossibility for Russian drones to reach Poland.— Radosław Sikorski 🇵🇱🇪🇺 (@sikorskiradek) September 13, 2025
Which Russian lie are we supposed to believe?
As Sikorsky noted, the Russian government claims that Russian drones mistakenly violated Polish airspace. Meanwhile, the Russian ambassador to the UN claims that it is physically impossible for Russian drones to reach Poland.
As a reminder, during the Russian Federation's night attack on Ukraine on September 10, several drones flew into Polish territory. Polish aviation was involved for the first time in destroying them.
In total, the wreckage of 16 Russian drones that crossed the border during the shelling of Ukraine has been found in Poland. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the country's airspace was violated at least 19 times.
The incident led NATO to activate Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty for the first time in response to the penetration of Russian drones into Poland.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-