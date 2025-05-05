The EU has found a way to significantly strengthen military support for Ukraine

The European Union can significantly strengthen military support for Ukraine. This can be done by purchasing weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.

Andrius Kubilius, the European Union Commissioner for Defense and Space, recalled that the US and the EU currently allocate about 40 billion euros each year for military assistance to Ukraine. According to him, these funds could be used more effectively by investing them in the purchase of weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.

If Trump does not convince Putin to make peace, we could make a more compelling case for peace very quickly—by significantly increasing our military support for Ukraine. Andrius Kubilius EU Commissioner for Defence and Space

The official noted that the cost of weapons produced in Ukraine is approximately half that of similar weapons from the EU or the US. This will allow for the actual doubling of the volume of weapons provided to Ukraine without increasing costs.

— Andrius Kubilius (@KubiliusA) May 4, 2025

Kubilius drew attention to a new instrument, the EU's security loans, which allow member states to finance military purchases for Ukraine. In his opinion, this will open the way to implementing the "peace through strength" strategy.