The EU has found a way to significantly strengthen military support for Ukraine

Source:  online.ua

The European Union can significantly strengthen military support for Ukraine. This can be done by purchasing weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.

  • The EU aims to enhance military support for Ukraine by purchasing weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers, which can double aid without increasing costs.
  • Andrius Kubilius, the EU Commissioner for Defense and Space, suggests investing in Ukrainian weapons to optimize the 40 billion euros currently allocated for military assistance.

Kubilius knows a way to strengthen the EU's military support for Ukraine

Andrius Kubilius, the European Union Commissioner for Defense and Space, recalled that the US and the EU currently allocate about 40 billion euros each year for military assistance to Ukraine. According to him, these funds could be used more effectively by investing them in the purchase of weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.

If Trump does not convince Putin to make peace, we could make a more compelling case for peace very quickly—by significantly increasing our military support for Ukraine.

The official noted that the cost of weapons produced in Ukraine is approximately half that of similar weapons from the EU or the US. This will allow for the actual doubling of the volume of weapons provided to Ukraine without increasing costs.

The real cost of our support will increase to 80 billion euros.

Kubilius drew attention to a new instrument, the EU's security loans, which allow member states to finance military purchases for Ukraine. In his opinion, this will open the way to implementing the "peace through strength" strategy.

Security loans are a strength for Ukraine! — emphasized Kubilius.

