The European Union can significantly strengthen military support for Ukraine. This can be done by purchasing weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.
- The EU aims to enhance military support for Ukraine by purchasing weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers, which can double aid without increasing costs.
- Andrius Kubilius, the EU Commissioner for Defense and Space, suggests investing in Ukrainian weapons to optimize the 40 billion euros currently allocated for military assistance.
Andrius Kubilius, the European Union Commissioner for Defense and Space, recalled that the US and the EU currently allocate about 40 billion euros each year for military assistance to Ukraine. According to him, these funds could be used more effectively by investing them in the purchase of weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.
The official noted that the cost of weapons produced in Ukraine is approximately half that of similar weapons from the EU or the US. This will allow for the actual doubling of the volume of weapons provided to Ukraine without increasing costs.
But we can spend that same amount procuring modern weapons in Ukraine — which would cost about half as much as those made in the EU or US.
This would effectively double the volume of weapons Ukraine receives for the same €40B.
Our support’s real value would rise to €80B.
Kubilius drew attention to a new instrument, the EU's security loans, which allow member states to finance military purchases for Ukraine. In his opinion, this will open the way to implementing the "peace through strength" strategy.
