The EU imported Russian metal worth 2 billion euros in 2025

The EU continues to import Russian metal

The EU metallurgical industry imported 5.08 million tons of mining and metallurgical complex (MMC) products from Russia in 2025, worth 2.08 billion euros, according to the GMK Center.

The largest share of imports is accounted for by semi-finished steel products — 3.72 million tons, or 73% of the total. This is 18.3% more than in 2024, and European consumers' spending on such products reached 1.63 billion euros.

The main consumers of semi-finished products among EU countries in 2025 were:

Belgium;

Italy;

Czech Republic.

At the same time, imports of Russian semi-finished products to the EU may continue, since for certain items, primarily slabs, a transitional mechanism is in place in the bloc's sanctions regime.

According to the European Commission's clarifications and responses to the European Parliament's inquiries, the supply of such products is permitted within gradually decreasing quotas until September 30, 2028.

In addition, the ban on the import of certain products manufactured in third countries using Russian semi-finished products for some codes will only come into effect in October 2028.

That is why, despite the general tightening of sanctions, Russian semi-finished products can still remain in the supply chains of European metallurgy.

Significant imports also accounted for pig iron, although deliveries were made only in the first quarter, before the restrictions under the sanctions came into effect: in January-March, Russian producers managed to ship 696.99 thousand tons of pig iron to the EU for 254.45 million euros. Almost the entire volume was sent to Italy.

Imports of Russian raw materials remain significant for the markets of Italy and Belgium. This is especially contradictory against the backdrop of the weak situation in the European metallurgy itself.

Russian supplies continue to occupy a large share of the market at a time when European producers are already operating in conditions of weak demand and high competition from imports.