The European Commission created a special group of officials in preparation for the likely victory of Republican Donald Trump in the US presidential elections.

What is known about the EU's preparations for Trump's likely victory in the US elections

It is noted that European officials are developing a strategy in the event of a change in US policy on free trade issues and support for Ukraine under the conditions of Trump's return to the presidency.

Interlocutors of journalists of the publication note that the representatives of the special commission are also trying to determine the possible influence of the EU in case of victory in the elections in the USA of Vice President Kamala Harris.

European Commission

Brussels is deeply concerned that Trump will use a second presidential term to impose painful tariffs on EU exports, end military and financial support to Ukraine and force Kyiv to agree to Moscow's terms for ending the war. European allies are also worried that Trump will carry out his previous threats to withdraw the US from NATO or significantly undermine the provisions on mutual defense for countries that, in his opinion, do not spend enough money on defense, - the publication emphasizes. Share

What measures does the EU plan against the threat of Trump's second presidential term in the US

It is noted that the EU special commission should begin active work already in September and expand cooperation with the governments of European countries.

The purpose of this cooperation is to exchange thoughts and ideas regarding the threat of potential vulnerability of the EU and ways to mitigate the negative consequences in the event of Trump's victory in the US elections.

In addition, special attention is paid to the development of communication plans in case of major changes in US policy towards Europe, for example, the need for EU taxpayers to potentially contribute more to the defense of Ukraine.

Also, a similar group of officials preparing for a possible second Trump presidency was created in the German Foreign Ministry.