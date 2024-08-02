The European Commission created a special group of officials in preparation for the likely victory of Republican Donald Trump in the US presidential elections.
Points of attention
- The EU is actively preparing for the possible victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential elections, focusing on potential changes in US policy on free trade and support for Ukraine.
- Brussels is concerned about Trump's potential actions, such as imposing export tariffs and threats against NATO, prompting the EU to strengthen cooperation with European governments.
- The European Commission has established a special group to develop strategies for navigating a Trump presidency and mitigating negative consequences, including the need for increased EU contributions to the defense of Ukraine.
- European officials are studying the possible influence of a Trump victory on EU policies and are also considering scenarios involving Vice President Kamala Harris winning the US elections.
- The EU special commission aims to begin active work in September, enhancing collaboration with European governments and focusing on communication plans to address major changes in US policy towards Europe.
What is known about the EU's preparations for Trump's likely victory in the US elections
It is noted that European officials are developing a strategy in the event of a change in US policy on free trade issues and support for Ukraine under the conditions of Trump's return to the presidency.
Interlocutors of journalists of the publication note that the representatives of the special commission are also trying to determine the possible influence of the EU in case of victory in the elections in the USA of Vice President Kamala Harris.
What measures does the EU plan against the threat of Trump's second presidential term in the US
It is noted that the EU special commission should begin active work already in September and expand cooperation with the governments of European countries.
The purpose of this cooperation is to exchange thoughts and ideas regarding the threat of potential vulnerability of the EU and ways to mitigate the negative consequences in the event of Trump's victory in the US elections.
In addition, special attention is paid to the development of communication plans in case of major changes in US policy towards Europe, for example, the need for EU taxpayers to potentially contribute more to the defense of Ukraine.
Also, a similar group of officials preparing for a possible second Trump presidency was created in the German Foreign Ministry.
