The EU is preparing the 20th package of sanctions against Russia — when does it plan to adopt it?
Source:  Welt

European Union ambassadors plan to adopt a 20th package of sanctions against Russia by the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

  • EU ambassadors are preparing a new 20th package of sanctions against Russia to mark the fourth anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.
  • The sanctions will include travel restrictions and asset freezes on individuals and organizations responsible for aggression against Ukraine.
  • Additional restrictions in the energy and banking sectors are planned to further punish Moscow and weaken the Russian economy.

EU prepares 20th package of sanctions against Russia

According to the publication, the sanctions are aimed at further punishing Moscow for its aggressive war against Ukraine and further weakening the Russian economy.

Travel restrictions and asset freezes in the EU of other individuals and organizations are planned, with special attention being paid to those responsible for the removal and ideological re-education of children.

According to European diplomats, additional sanctions are also planned in the energy and banking sectors. In addition, it is planned to eliminate loopholes for circumventing existing sanctions.

Brussels is considering the possibility of banning the import of Russian uranium and, thus, imposing sanctions against the Russian Federal Atomic Energy Agency (Rosatom).

As the publication notes, such restrictions have long been demanded by numerous EU states. However, there is still resistance from countries such as France and Belgium.

According to diplomatic circles, these states could also buy the uranium needed to operate their nuclear power plants from South Africa, Australia, or Canada, but at higher prices.

As a reminder, in October the EU officially approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions were aimed at reducing the Kremlin's revenues and preventing the circumvention of sanctions through third countries, as well as the "shadow fleet".

