The EU is ready to hit Silicon Valley with a "bazooka"
Category
Economics
Publication date

The EU is ready to hit Silicon Valley with a "bazooka"

The EU is determined to fight back against Trump
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

Official Brussels is actively preparing for a trade war with the United States if the new President Donald Trump begins to implement his threats towards the European Union. Silicon Valley may be the first to be hit by the EU - a tough tool, which the bloc calls a "bazooka", may be used against it.

Points of attention

  • The European Union can use the “counter-coercion tool” to stop Trump.
  • It is the “bazooka” that will become Brussels' harshest reaction to the US decision.

The EU is determined to fight back against Trump

As journalists managed to learn from their insiders, the European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, is ready to use its so-called "anti-coercion instrument" (ACI).

What is important to understand is that it was created during Donald Trump's first term, and then was used as a deterrent to China.

The specified instrument, dubbed the “bazooka” in the bloc, allows official Brussels to impose restrictions on trade in services if it recognizes that a country is using tariffs on goods to force a change in policy.

Anonymous sources warn that it is the ACI that will allow the European Union to “attack” large US technology companies (Big Tech).

According to another insider, "all options are on the table" at the moment, as the EU is not going to make concessions to Washington.

It is the "bazooka" that will become Brussels' toughest reaction to Donald Trump's actions — this tool will operate without violating international law.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban makes new cynical demands on the European Union regarding Russia
What is known about the European Union's plans?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France accuses Trump of intent to attack the European Union
France accuses Trump of intent to attack the European Union

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?