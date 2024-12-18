The EU may send up to 100,000 troops to Ukraine — details

European countries are discussing the possibility of sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine. The core of these troops could be France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

How many peacekeepers can the EU send to Ukraine?

As the publication notes, a peacekeeping mission could be created by a coalition of five to eight countries. At the same time, estimates of the size of these forces vary, as much depends on the mission's specific tasks.

It is expected that the number of troops could be approximately 40,000 . However, taking into account the rotation, which includes preparing units for deployment and their recovery after service, the total number of troops involved could reach 100,000.

The Reuters source also indicates that such a mission could require up to 100,000 troops. This force could be created if individual European countries reduce their participation in other operations.

There is ongoing debate about the composition of the international force, with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto saying it should operate under the auspices of the United Nations. However, some officials warn that this could give Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, undue influence. Share

European countries will likely have to convince the United States to support the mission, at least through the provision of intelligence and other operational assistance.

The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine. What Trump decided

According to anonymous sources, this topic was discussed during the meeting between Trump, Zelensky, and Macron in Paris.

The new head of the White House warned that Europe will have to shoulder the main burden of commitments to support Ukraine and the future ceasefire.

In addition, Trump made it clear that he is not yet ready to see Ukraine in NATO, but, despite this, he will do everything possible to ensure that it is "strong, well-armed" after any cessation of hostilities.

The newly elected US president added that Europe should play a leading role in protecting and supporting Ukraine, and that he wants the ceasefire to be monitored by European troops present in Ukraine, the publication writes. Share

According to insiders, against this background, Trump rejected the idea of the presence of US troops in Ukraine.