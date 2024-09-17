EU countries are preparing 40 billion euros of additional credit assistance for Ukraine by the end of this year, regardless of the USA.

It is noted that the funds are planned to be allocated within the framework of the proposal of the G7 countries regarding the use of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Immediately, three interlocutors of the publication, who took part in the negotiations, noted that in Brussels they are concerned about the possible blocking by Hungary of the provision of guarantees necessary for the participation of the USA in the scheme for the use of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine.

The government of the pro-Russian Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, has already tried to postpone the decision on the adoption of the scheme for the use of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation until the time of the presidential elections in the USA on November 5.

However, work on an alternative plan in the EU should begin in the coming weeks, as the initiative depends on powers that expire at the end of the year.

The funds will be directed to support the financial stability of Ukraine, which, according to the IMF's forecast, will already experience a financing deficit of $38 billion next year.

The draft of the legal proposal, which the journalists of the publication state, provides for an unspecified number of billions of euros in the form of a series of loans to Ukraine by the end of this year.

Such a move, an expansion of an existing aid program, would require only majority support, not unanimity, eliminating Budapest's veto power.

The final figure could vary from 20 to 40 billion euros and will be set by the European Commission after consultations with member states, officials said.