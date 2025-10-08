The European Commission files a lawsuit against Poland — what happened?

On October 8, the European Commission officially confirmed that it is referring Poland to the Court of Justice of the EU. The main reason for this decision is the failure to fulfill the obligation to submit the final updated version of its National Energy and Climate Plan.

The European Commission announced its decision regarding Poland

The EC's official statement says that it has decided to refer the case against Poland to the Court of Justice of the EU amid Warsaw's failure to fulfill its obligation to submit a final updated integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP).

What is important to understand is that, according to the regulation, all member states were required to submit their final updated NECPs by June 30, 2024.

The Polish authorities presented their draft plan, and in April 2024 the European Commission published a corresponding assessment, including recommendations on where the country should increase its ambitions in line with the EU's 2030 goals.

Due to the fact that official Warsaw did not submit a final plan, the commission entered into a pre-infringement dialogue with it in July 2024.

A year ago, official Brussels decided to launch the infringement procedure by sending Poland an official notice of infringement.