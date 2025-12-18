The European Council imposed sanctions on 41 vessels of the Russian "shadow fleet"

The European Council has adopted sanctions against 41 vessels that are part of Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, the European Union magazine reported.

The EU has adopted new sanctions against Russia

It is noted that these 41 vessels are now subject to a ban on access to ports and a ban on the provision of a wide range of services related to maritime transport.

This measure targets non-EU tankers that are part of the Russian Federation's "shadow fleet" that circumvents the oil price cap mechanism, as well as vessels responsible for transporting military equipment, stolen Ukrainian grain, and cultural property from Ukraine.

Following today's sanctions package, the total number of identified "shadow fleet" vessels subject to economic restrictions has increased to almost 600.

The EU remains ready to increase pressure on Russia and its shadow naval value chain, including by imposing further sanctions. Share

On December 15, the European Council already imposed new sanctions against nine individuals and organizations that facilitate the operation of Russia's so-called shadow fleet.

The list includes businessmen linked to Russian state oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil, who control vessels transporting Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products. According to the EU, they concealed the true origin of the cargoes and used illegal and risky transportation methods.

Sanctions have also been imposed on shipping companies based in the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Russia. These include owners and operators of tankers that are part of the Russian shadow fleet and have already been subject to restrictive measures by the EU or other countries.