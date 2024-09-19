The European Parliament called to allow Ukraine to attack the Russian Federation — the deputies adopted a resolution

Members of the European Parliament called on EU countries to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons for attacks on Russian territory. "For" were 425 deputies.

How the European Parliament voted on allowing Ukraine to attack the Russian Federation

According to the voting results, 425 deputies supported the resolution, 131 opposed it, and 63 abstained.

As noted in the resolution, Ukraine needs to lift the aforementioned restrictions in order to fully realize its right to self-defense and not be vulnerable to attacks on its population and infrastructure.

The parliament also emphasized that shortages of ammunition, weapons and restrictions on their use could significantly undermine already implemented support efforts.

MEPs reiterated their call for the EU to fulfill a promise made in 2023 to supply 1 million rounds of ammunition, as well as speed up the transfer of weapons, air defense systems and Taurus cruise missiles.

Deputies confirmed that all EU countries and NATO allies must collectively and individually undertake to spend at least 0.25% of their GDP annually on military aid to Ukraine, the website of the European Parliament says. Share

The resolution emphasizes the need to maintain sanctions against Russia, Belarus, as well as third countries and organizations that supply Russia with military technology and dual-purpose goods.

Sanctions should also be strengthened against Iran and North Korea, which provide military support to Russia, and against Chinese individuals and entities to counter attempts to circumvent sanctions. Share

Regarding Russian assets, MEPs emphasize the importance of holding Russia accountable for war crimes, paying reparations and other compensation.

To do this, they propose that the EU and its allies create a legal mechanism to confiscate frozen Russian state assets in order to compensate Ukraine for the losses it has suffered.

Which of the Western partners allowed Ukraine to freely use the transferred weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation

Canada's Ministry of National Defense has officially announced that the Defense Forces of Ukraine can freely use Canadian tanks, armored vehicles and other equipment on the territory of Russia.

What is important to understand is that Ottawa handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine at least 8 Leopard 2A4 tanks, several dozen armored combat support vehicles and hundreds of armored patrol vehicles, as well as several M-777 howitzers.

The British Ministry of Defense also officially informed about the permission for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans, stated that Ukraine has the right to use Dutch weapons on the territory of Russia for self-defense in accordance with international law.