The European Parliament proposes to accelerate the EU's refusal from Russian gas — exactly how

The European Parliament is considering proposals to accelerate the EU's transition away from Russian gas by one year, to January 2027.
The EU will completely abandon Russian gas sooner
This is reported by Reuters, citing documents.
EU countries and lawmakers are preparing to negotiate a plan to ban Russian gas imports, building on a legal proposal the European Commission made last month to completely phase out Russian gas imports by January 1, 2028.
At the same time, European Parliament lawmakers on the issue of banning Russian gas proposed to postpone this deadline to January 1, 2027, as evidenced by documents detailing their amendments to the Commission's proposal.
As an example, they cite a proposal to oblige governments to impose sanctions on companies that violate the ban, including by revoking licenses for energy trading.
