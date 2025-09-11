The European Union is actively working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the European Union countries are working on filling out a new package of sanctions against Russia against the backdrop of yesterday's Russian drone attack on Poland.

Work on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia continues — Zelenskyy

After yesterday's targeted incursion of 19 Russian drones into the territory of the European Union, a strong 19th package of sanctions would be the best response. This package is currently being completed, Zelenskyy noted.

The priorities are the Russian banking sector and banks in countries that continue to trade with Russia, and the shadow navy infrastructure that feeds Russia’s war budget: ship captains, insurers, terminals used to ship oil, and market operators who tolerate Russian schemes. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

We are also working against various schemes to circumvent sanctions — we are preparing a special European sanctions instrument that will limit Russia's access to certain critical goods. Consultations are also ongoing between the European Union and the United States to combine the possibilities of sanction pressure, in particular against earnings from Russian energy resources.

We are also continuing the synchronization of sanctions. As of yesterday, British sanctions against Russia and its related entities entered into force in Ukraine. Canadian sanctions and 18 packages of European Union sanctions have also been synchronized in Ukraine. The next stage is Japanese sanctions, and we will complete the synchronization this month.

Together with partners, we are also preparing the synchronization of Ukraine's sanctions in other jurisdictions. Work is ongoing with Canada and Britain. Since the beginning of this year, 44 packages of Ukrainian sanctions have already been introduced against Russian legal entities and individuals working for the war, and against persons associated with them from other countries.

These sanctions include restrictions against the Russian military-industrial complex, schemes for supplying critical components to Russia, Russian budget revenues, as well as against individuals who promote war or spread Russian influence.