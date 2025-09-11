The European Union is actively working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the European Union countries are working on filling out a new package of sanctions against Russia against the backdrop of yesterday's Russian drone attack on Poland.
Work on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia continues — Zelenskyy
After yesterday's targeted incursion of 19 Russian drones into the territory of the European Union, a strong 19th package of sanctions would be the best response. This package is currently being completed, Zelenskyy noted.
We are also working against various schemes to circumvent sanctions — we are preparing a special European sanctions instrument that will limit Russia's access to certain critical goods. Consultations are also ongoing between the European Union and the United States to combine the possibilities of sanction pressure, in particular against earnings from Russian energy resources.
Together with partners, we are also preparing the synchronization of Ukraine's sanctions in other jurisdictions. Work is ongoing with Canada and Britain. Since the beginning of this year, 44 packages of Ukrainian sanctions have already been introduced against Russian legal entities and individuals working for the war, and against persons associated with them from other countries.
These sanctions include restrictions against the Russian military-industrial complex, schemes for supplying critical components to Russia, Russian budget revenues, as well as against individuals who promote war or spread Russian influence.
The most important thing is that Ukraine's recommendations become part of the partners' sanctions. Thank you to everyone who helps.
