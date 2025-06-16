The European Union is preparing a powerful blow to the Russian economy — there are obstacles
Category
Economics
Publication date

The European Union is preparing a powerful blow to the Russian economy — there are obstacles

What is known about the new EU plan?
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

EU authorities are planning to propose legal mechanisms to permanently halt imports of Russian fossil fuels into the bloc soon. However, the main obstacle is that this is extremely difficult to implement.

Points of attention

  • Official Brussels faces the dilemma of balancing energy security risks and the need to develop its own nuclear supply chain, which would require substantial investments.
  • It is crucial to monitor how the EU navigates these obstacles and transitions towards reduced reliance on Russian energy sources in the coming years.

What is known about the new EU plan?

Kyiv's allies, like Ukraine itself, are outraged by the fact that over the past 3 years, EU countries have paid the aggressor country Russia more than 200 billion euros for energy resources.

What is important to understand is that of this amount, the share for payment for nuclear fuel is small — about 700 million euros out of 22 billion in 2024.

Despite this, official Brussels cannot ignore the risks to the EU's energy security that would arise in the event of a sudden cessation of supplies from Russia.

The EU has 101 nuclear reactors, 19 of which are Soviet-style VVER reactors, which are heavily dependent on Russian fuel and technical solutions. Overall, Russia provides 20–25% of the EU's needs for natural, converted and enriched uranium.

According to insiders, official Brussels is currently set on a total rejection of imports from Russia in the nuclear energy sector in the 2030s.

The problem is that this would require at least €241 billion in investment in creating its own nuclear supply chain.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lowering the price of Russian oil — what the EU decided
The EU will not lower the price ceiling for Russian oil for now
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU figured out how to ban Russian gas without consequences
Russia has serious problems
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin and Xi Jinping are covered in a wave of panic — what is happening?
Putin and Xi shocked by recent events

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?