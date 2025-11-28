The European Union responded harshly to Putin's accusations against Zelensky
The European Union responded harshly to Putin's accusations against Zelensky

The EU put Putin back in his place
Official Brussels has made it clear that the EU considers Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be the democratically elected president of Ukraine. The bloc also noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has "some difficulty" accepting this fact.

  • Putin's repeated claims that Zelensky is not a legitimate president are seen as attempts to disrupt peace negotiations.
  • US President Trump views Moscow's actions as mere theatrics within the peace talks, further diminishing Putin's credibility.

European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho responded to the Russian dictator's accusations.

She drew attention to the fact that Volodymyr Zelensky is the democratically elected president of Ukraine, despite the fact that the head of the Kremlin does not want to admit this.

President Zelensky is the democratically elected President of Ukraine by the Ukrainian people,” Pinho emphasized.

In addition, she added that official Brussels cooperates with the Ukrainian leader and supports his numerous efforts aimed at ending Russia's war of aggression.

"It is clear that President Putin has some difficulties in recognizing the democratically elected president of his neighboring country, Ukraine," the European Commission's chief spokeswoman added.

What is important to understand is that the Russian dictator has previously lied publicly many times that Zelensky is not a legitimate president and cannot participate in peace negotiations as a party representing Ukraine.

According to US leader Donald Trump, such accusations from Moscow are just a "show" within the peace process.

