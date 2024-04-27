The Financial Times predicts a sharp change in the situation at the front

According to the editors of the Financial Times, the new large-scale US aid to Ukraine may well give the Armed Forces of Ukraine the opportunity to once again seize the initiative on the battlefield.

American aid can significantly affect what is happening on the Ukrainian front

As of today, the key objective is to leave the Russian army as little time as possible to make the most of its current advantage before it starts to face more resistance.

According to journalists, the vote in Congress raised the fighting spirit of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The FT also points out that personnel problems in the Ukrainian army should be reduced, as newly mobilized troops will not face being sent to war with insufficient ammunition.

Also, with the help of the USA, the ammunition available in Ukraine can be used, because it will not be necessary to save it due to fears that there will be no more of it. In addition, such assistance will stimulate European countries to increase their support for Ukraine.

The Armed Forces will not be able to launch a counteroffensive immediately

According to the Financial Times, the Ukrainian army will need time to recover from the difficult first months of the 2024 war.

Despite this, the moment will soon come when the Armed Forces will fully feel the effect of new supplies of weapons and increased production of artillery shells in Europe and the USA

Although the Ukrainian armed forces do not want to completely relinquish the initiative and want the Russians to start worrying about their own positions rather than focusing on how best to attack Ukrainian positions, it will be some time before they have the strength to begin liberating significant areas. - predict journalists.

They also note that even a possible victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential elections will not prevent Ukraine from moving forward.