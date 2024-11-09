The first 100 rockets. Zelensky summarized the work of the Military Industry Committee of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian defense industry. Our country was able to cross the mark of 100 manufactured missiles.

Zelensky summarized the work of the Military Industry Committee of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that our defense industry has crossed the mark of the first hundred units of missile weapons this year.

There are no details here, but I want to thank each and every one who is involved in this production of ours, who organizes the relevant processes. And we will increase this direction. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

The President also confirmed that now more than 800 companies are working on the production of weapons for our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Zelensky noted that he listened to Oleksandr Kamyshin's report that day. According to the president, this year Ukraine managed to achieve significant results in several areas.

This is also our Ukrainian artillery — our shells, our guns. These are drones — of different types, for different tasks — that not only help the front to defend positions and destroy the occupier, but also strike at Russia at ever greater depths. Share

He also noted that Ukraine will also increase all other branches of the defense industry.

Long-range rocket-drone Palyanytsia: what is known

In October, at the opening of the International Defense Industries Forum, Volodymyr Zelensky announced the successful flight tests of a new Ukrainian ballistic missile. At the same time, the head of state did not give details about this type of weapon.

At the same time, the president emphasized that our defenders are already using a completely new class of Ukrainian weapons — the long-range missile-drone Palyanytsia. Other types of Ukrainian long-range drones, naval drones and Neptune missiles are also in operation.

In August of this year, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine already has a hybrid missile-drone Palyanytsia in service. At the same time, the head of state informed that our country managed to use this type of weaponry for the first time.