The first 100 rockets. Zelensky summarized the work of the Military Industry Committee of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian defense industry. Our country was able to cross the mark of 100 manufactured missiles.
- Ukraine celebrates a significant milestone in its defense industry with the production of the first 100 missile samples, marking a major achievement for the country.
- President Zelensky acknowledges the contributions of over 800 companies working on the production of military equipment, including artillery, drones, and ballistic missiles, enhancing Ukraine's defense capability.
- New advancements in Ukrainian weaponry include the long-range rocket-drone Palyanytsia, as well as other types of drones and missiles that are already in operation, showcasing the country's technological progress in defense.
Zelensky summarized the work of the Military Industry Committee of Ukraine
Zelensky noted that our defense industry has crossed the mark of the first hundred units of missile weapons this year.
The President also confirmed that now more than 800 companies are working on the production of weapons for our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine.
In addition, Zelensky noted that he listened to Oleksandr Kamyshin's report that day. According to the president, this year Ukraine managed to achieve significant results in several areas.
He also noted that Ukraine will also increase all other branches of the defense industry.
Long-range rocket-drone Palyanytsia: what is known
In October, at the opening of the International Defense Industries Forum, Volodymyr Zelensky announced the successful flight tests of a new Ukrainian ballistic missile. At the same time, the head of state did not give details about this type of weapon.
At the same time, the president emphasized that our defenders are already using a completely new class of Ukrainian weapons — the long-range missile-drone Palyanytsia. Other types of Ukrainian long-range drones, naval drones and Neptune missiles are also in operation.
In August of this year, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine already has a hybrid missile-drone Palyanytsia in service. At the same time, the head of state informed that our country managed to use this type of weaponry for the first time.
