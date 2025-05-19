The first round of presidential elections took place in Poland — who is leading

The first round of presidential elections in Poland took place on May 18. According to data from most polling stations, the gap between the two candidates who advanced to the second round is less than 2%.

Trzaskowski and Nawrocki advance to second round of Polish presidential election

According to data from 99% of polling stations, Rafal Trzaskowski receives 31.2% of support, while Karol Nawrocki can count on 29.7%. Sławomir Menzen is in third place with 14.9%.

Grzegorz Braun receives 6.4%, Szymon Gołownia — 5%, Adrian Zandberg — 4.8%, Magdalena Bejat — 4.2%, Krzysztof Stanowski — 1.2%, Joanna Senyszyn — 1.1%, Marek Jakubiak — 0.8%, Artur Bartoszewicz — 0.5%, Maciej Maciak — 0.2%, Marek Woch — 0.1%.

Previously, the official website of Telewizja Polska reported on the leadership of Trzaskowski and Nawrocki.

Results of the first round of the Polish presidential election

According to the latest late poll, which took into account the results of 90 percent of election commissions, Rafal Trzaskowski received 31.2% of the vote. Karol Nawrocki took second place and advanced to the second round with 29.7%.

The previously released exit poll data (votes were polled by the IPSOS sociological service at the exit from the polling station) differed somewhat, although not significantly:

national liberal, Mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski (Civil Coalition bloc) — 30.8%,

national conservative, president of the Institute of National Remembrance Karol Nawrocki (Law and Justice party) — 29.1%.

In Poland, 13 candidates were presented in the first round of the presidential election.

Polling stations in Poland opened at 07:00 local time and closed at 21:00, when voting ends.

Almost 29 million voters were eligible to vote.

Poles could vote in over 32,000 polling stations in the country, as well as 511 electoral districts abroad.