G7 to take final decision on assistance to Ukrainian army

According to Euractiv, on 25 May, finance ministers of the Group of Seven countries will agree on a broad plan to use the interest from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine.

The G7 was finally able to agree on large-scale aid for Kyiv

What is important to understand is that this decision will give the green light to a potential agreement between the leaders of the "Big Seven".

The head of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko, will also be a participant in the Group of Seven meeting.

According to journalists, the approval of any detailed agreement will need the agreement of G7 leaders who will meet next month in Puglia, but there is also information that an agreement "in principle" could be reached as early as May 25.

We must reach a principled declaration that would certify the general agreement of the G7 countries on the use of income from Russian assets to finance Ukraine,” said the Minister of Finance of France, Bruno Le Maire. Share

He also explained that the participants of the meeting aim to "reach a principled political agreement, not a ready-made solution".

The matter of disposing of the frozen assets of the Russian Federation is moving in the right direction

According to the Commissioner for Economic Affairs of the European Union, Paolo Gentiloni, he currently sees optimistic signals in this matter.

He also added that during the negotiations, a "positive convergence" was noticeable regarding the concept of using profits from frozen Russian assets.

While there are still "many details to be worked out", Gentiloni said discussions "could lead to an agreement" at the G7 summit in Puglia on June 13-15.

In addition, the commissioner emphasised that he and his colleagues are considering "the basis for a decision for the summit in mid-June".