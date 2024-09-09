The gap in the ratio of shells between Ukraine and the Russian Federation has narrowed to 1:2 — Syrskyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, noted that currently the gap in the use of ammunition at the front between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers has narrowed significantly.

Ukraine is overcoming the gap between the resources of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Army

Thanks to the actions of our government, the President of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense, we managed to reduce the difference between the ammunition we use and the enemy. The ratio is 1:2, one to two and a half. A year ago, this figure was 1:10, 1:6. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

However, Oleksandr Syrsky noted that the Russian army has an advantage in aviation, missiles, artillery, the amount of ammunition used, as well as personnel, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

But it also motivates us. We cannot fight in the same way as they do, so we must first of all use the most effective approach, apply our forces and means with maximum use of the features of the terrain, engineering structures. And also use the technical advantage, - noted the head of the Armed Forces.

According to him, the Armed Forces compensate for the difference in resources with the help of unmanned systems, constantly working on their improvement, increasing efficiency, improving the management system, methods and methods of use.

We are trying to make the most of our technical advantage over the enemy in order to neutralize his numerical advantage, - Sirsky emphasized, adding that the best units of unmanned systems are now concentrated in the Pokrovsky sector.

Ukrainian drones hit Russian military facilities at a distance of up to 1,800 km

The head of the GUR of the MOU, Kyrylo Budanov, officially confirmed that Ukraine was able to create drones that have already successfully attacked Russian military facilities at a distance of up to 1,800 km.

Unmanned systems, the development of which is now being worked on by the best specialists, in particular representatives of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, already allow striking military objects of the aggressor state at a distance of up to 1,800 km, Budanov noted.

The head of Ukrainian intelligence also drew attention to the fact that enemy military airfields, which are a source of constant threat to peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages, regularly flinch from air attacks.