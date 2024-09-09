The gap in the ratio of shells between Ukraine and the Russian Federation has narrowed to 1:2 — Syrskyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, noted that currently the gap in the use of ammunition at the front between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers has narrowed significantly.
Points of attention
- Ukraine successfully reduced the gap in the amount of ammunition used on the front with the Russian Federation from 1:10 to 1:2.
- Although the Russian army has an advantage in some aspects, the Armed Forces make up the difference through the effective use of technical means and unmanned systems.
- Ukrainian drones are capable of attacking military facilities of the Russian Federation at a distance of up to 1,800 km, which allows neutralizing enemy threats.
- Thanks to advanced unmanned systems, Ukraine will be able to take into account the enemy's numerical advantage and effectively conduct combat operations.
Ukraine is overcoming the gap between the resources of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Army
However, Oleksandr Syrsky noted that the Russian army has an advantage in aviation, missiles, artillery, the amount of ammunition used, as well as personnel, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.
According to him, the Armed Forces compensate for the difference in resources with the help of unmanned systems, constantly working on their improvement, increasing efficiency, improving the management system, methods and methods of use.
Ukrainian drones hit Russian military facilities at a distance of up to 1,800 km
The head of the GUR of the MOU, Kyrylo Budanov, officially confirmed that Ukraine was able to create drones that have already successfully attacked Russian military facilities at a distance of up to 1,800 km.
The head of Ukrainian intelligence also drew attention to the fact that enemy military airfields, which are a source of constant threat to peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages, regularly flinch from air attacks.
Kyrylo Budanov promised Ukrainians that the entire infrastructure of Russia, which is working for the war, has suffered and will suffer losses.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-