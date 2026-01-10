On January 10, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the destruction of a Russian oil depot in the Volgograd region, as well as a number of important enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Zhutovsk oil depot.

What is important to understand is that it is located in the Oktyabrsky district of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation and is involved in providing fuel to the units of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine.

The target was hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified. In addition, in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region, a UAV unit from the 19th motorized rifle division of the invaders was hit. Share

Moreover, the enemy's UAV control point in the Pokrovsk area, in the Donetsk region, came under attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

Also, a number of Russian army targets were successfully attacked in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, namely:

concentration of personnel of the 76th Airborne Assault Division (e.g. Kurakhivka),

command and observation post of a unit from the tank battalion of the same division (e.g., Girnyk);

command post of a unit from the 41st Army (Girnyk settlement).

It is worth noting that in all cases the Defense Forces were able to hit enemy targets. Enemy losses are currently being determined and will be announced later.