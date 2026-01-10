"There are results." SBU conducted new successful operations against Russia

On January 10, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings with Major General Yevhen Khmara, who is temporarily acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine. According to the president, he was briefed on new successful operations of the SBU and planned actions of the special service.

SBU is preparing for new operations

Report by Yevheniy Khmara. It is important that our combat operations of the Security Service of Ukraine are implemented exactly as Ukraine needs. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, Yevhen Khmara revealed to him all the important details of the operations that the SBU team was able to successfully implement recently.

"It's still too early to talk about them publicly, but the results we were counting on are there. New operations have also been agreed upon," Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed. Share

Against this background, the head of state also added that the Security Service of Ukraine will continue to counter all forms of sabotage against our country, as well as manifestations of collaboration with the enemy.

Photo: V_Zelenskiy_official