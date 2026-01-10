Zelenskyy revealed new details of negotiations with Trump's team

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is currently discussing a potential free trade agreement with the U.S. It is important to understand that this is part of a larger package of measures aimed at rebuilding Ukraine after the war.

What Zelensky is trying to agree on with the US

The head of state told reporters that the potential agreement with the States would provide for zero tariffs on trade with the United States and would apply to some industrial regions of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that this will give Ukraine "very serious advantages," especially when compared to neighboring states.

First of all, it is about attractiveness for investment and foreign business.

The President of Ukraine also added that he intends to discuss the details of this agreement directly with his American counterpart, Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that this agreement will actually serve as an additional guarantee of economic security for our country.

The president made this statement after receiving a report from the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, who had a telephone conversation with Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Friday. Share

According to the Ukrainian leader, US representatives have recently maintained contacts with Russia in "some format", but he has no information on whether Witkoff and Kushner plan to fly to Russia for personal meetings.