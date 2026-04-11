The General Staff confirmed the damage to the BC warehouses and oil infrastructure facilities of the Russia

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an oil depot, an oil pumping station, three ammunition depots, and enemy personnel, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

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As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, yesterday and on the night of April 11, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on a number of logistical and other important enemy facilities both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and directly on the territory of the aggressor state.

Oil infrastructure facilities involved in supplying the Russian occupation army were affected:

oil pumping station "Krymskaya" (Krymsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russian Federation),

oil depot "Gvardiyska" on the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The destruction of enemy ammunition depots was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Makedonivka and Donetsk in the Donetsk region, as well as Osypenko in the Zaporizhia region.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted fire damage on drone control points in the Konovalov district of Zaporizhia region and Hola Prystan in Kherson region.

The enemy's manpower concentration near the settlements of Stepove in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Stepnohirske, Pryazovske and Rybne in Zaporizhia, was also hit.

Enemy losses and the extent of damage inflicted are being clarified.