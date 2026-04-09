In the Krasnodar Territory of Russia, on the night of April 9, drones attacked the Krymskaya linear production and dispatching station, which is an important node of the oil pipeline infrastructure.
Points of attention
- Recent drone attack on the Krymskaya oil pipeline facility in Krasnodar Territory resulted in a fire at the LPDS station and a blackout, leading to the death of a local resident.
- The facility plays a crucial role in the oil pipeline system, pumping oil and products to key refineries and ports in the region.
New “bavovna” in Krasnodar Krai: what is known
On the night of April 9, drones struck the Krymskaya linear production and dispatching station (LPDS) in the city of the same name in the Krasnodar Territory.
As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the station's territory — the 110 kV substation "Krymska NPS" caught fire. Local residents reported a blackout.
The regional governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, confirmed the attack, but officially stated that the drones had "fallen debris." He also reported the death of one local resident.
At the same time, according to eyewitnesses, the largest number of explosions occurred near the city of Krymsk, where the Russian occupiers' military airfield is located. Within an hour, at least 20 explosions were heard in the suburbs.
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