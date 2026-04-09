Watch: oil pipeline facility burns in Krymsk, Russia after drone attack

In the Krasnodar Territory of Russia, on the night of April 9, drones attacked the Krymskaya linear production and dispatching station, which is an important node of the oil pipeline infrastructure.

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On the night of April 9, drones struck the Krymskaya linear production and dispatching station (LPDS) in the city of the same name in the Krasnodar Territory.

The facility is part of the main pipeline system and provides pumping of oil and oil products to the port of Novorossiysk, as well as to the Ilsky and Afipsky oil refineries. Share

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the station's territory — the 110 kV substation "Krymska NPS" caught fire. Local residents reported a blackout.

The regional governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, confirmed the attack, but officially stated that the drones had "fallen debris." He also reported the death of one local resident.

At the same time, according to eyewitnesses, the largest number of explosions occurred near the city of Krymsk, where the Russian occupiers' military airfield is located. Within an hour, at least 20 explosions were heard in the suburbs.