The General Staff confirmed the defeat of a number of Russian air defense systems and MLRS on TOT

The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the launcher of the S-400 Triumf air defense system, the Pantsir-S1 air defense system, the BM-21 Grad MLRS, and areas where Russian army personnel were concentrated.

New “bavovna” on TOT: details

As part of consistent measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to strike enemy forces and assets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Thus, on the night of February 25, a launcher from the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system and a combat vehicle of the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex of the enemy were hit near the village of Sofiivka in the territorial waters of Ukrainian Crimea. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In the area of the settlement of Myrolyubivka (TOT of Donetsk region), the BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket system of the invaders was hit.

At the same time, in the area of Novohryhorivka (TOT of Zaporizhia region) and in the area of the village of Zugres (TOT of Donetsk region), damage was inflicted on areas of concentration of enemy manpower. Share

The losses of the occupants and the final extent of the damage are being clarified.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically strike at the enemy's forces and assets and areas of concentration of personnel of the Russian aggressor, depriving it of the ability to conduct offensive operations.