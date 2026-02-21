The General Staff confirmed the destruction of 2 patrol ships, MLRS and 2 Be-12 aircraft on TOT

As part of systematic work to reduce the combat capabilities of the aggressor state, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to strike at military facilities and equipment of the Russian aggressor in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Enemy patrol ships, aircraft and artillery were hit

Thus, on the night of February 21, in the territorial waters of Ukrainian Crimea, near the city of Inkerman, two enemy border patrol ships of project 22460 "Hunter" were hit. Targets were hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Also in the city of Yevpatoria, on the territory of the Yevpatoria Aviation Repair Plant, two Be-12 aircraft were hit.

In addition, in the area of the settlement of Astrakhanka, Zaporizhia region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the enemy's "Tornado-S" multiple launch rocket system.

Enemy losses and the final extent of damage inflicted are being determined. Share

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to systematically reduce the aggressor's combat potential, depriving it of the ability to conduct offensive operations.