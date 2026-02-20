Defense forces struck various command posts of the Russian army
Defense forces struck various command posts of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On February 20, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the previous night, Ukrainian troops successfully attacked several command posts, warehouses, and areas of concentration of Russian invaders.

  • The Defense Forces also struck material and technical equipment warehouses in temporarily occupied territories.
  • Efforts are ongoing to assess enemy losses and the extent of damage inflicted by the attacks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that, in order to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian army, Ukrainian troops continue to carry out powerful attacks on critically important enemy facilities.

According to the latest data, several enemy targets were hit by the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhia region, in particular:

  • UAV control point in the Zlatopol area,

  • warehouse of material and technical means (Bohdanivka district);

  • the occupants' repair base in the Rozivka area;

  • concentration of Russian army manpower near Stepnogorsk.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also officially confirmed that a command and observation post and a concentration of aggressor manpower were hit near Lyubimivka and on Tendrivska Spit, which is in the territory of the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

The Defense Forces also struck two material and technical equipment warehouses: one in the Lobanovye area (TOT AR Crimea), the other in the Mozhnyakivka area in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, all enemy losses are currently being ascertained and will be announced later.

