The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Kuban refinery and a number of strategic Russian facilities by TOT

On the night of January 26, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of the Slavyansk Eco oil refinery (Slavyansk-na-Kuban, Krasnodar Territory, Russian Federation).
The annual potential processing capacity of this enterprise is over 4 million tons of oil. This plant is part of the energy rear of the Russian Federation and is involved in supplying the aggressor's armed forces.
The scale of the damage is being determined.
The warehouses providing logistical support to the invaders' units in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk (Donetsk city) and Zaporizhia (Solodkovodenye village) regions were also hit.
In addition, in order to weaken the enemy's offensive capabilities, strikes were carried out on the unit's UAV control point in the area of Velyka Novosilka (TOT Donetsk region) and on enemy manpower concentrations in the areas of Yunakivka (TOT Sumy region) and Kolisnykivka (Kharkiv region). The number of killed and wounded occupants is being determined.
The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.
