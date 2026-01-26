Watch: drones attacked a refinery in Russia's Kuban

Fragments of a UAV fell on the night of January 26 on the territory of two enterprises in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, causing fires and injuring one person. This was reported by the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.
Drones attacked the refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban
Local residents report a fire at a local refinery.
Drone debris was also recorded in the Siversky and Abinsky districts. Power lines, school buildings, and private homes were damaged, and windows were broken, the headquarters said.
The aggressor countries' Defense Ministry said that 40 Ukrainian drones were allegedly destroyed overnight.
