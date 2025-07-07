The General Staff of the AFU confirmed the destruction of an ammunition production plant in the Moscow region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck an ammunition production plant in the Moscow region. This was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
Points of attention
- The destruction of an ammunition production plant in the Moscow region using unmanned systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been confirmed.
- The plant in the Moscow region produced pyrotechnics and ammunition, including thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type UAVs.
- After the fire, a series of explosions and the movement of fire equipment were recorded in the area of the city of Krasnozavodsk.
“Bavovna” at a military factory in the Moscow region: what is known
As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities to produce explosives and ammunition, on the night of July 7, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a fire attack on the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant, located in the Moscow Region of the Russian Federation.
A series of explosions were recorded in the area of the city of Krasnozavodsk and the movement of fire equipment in neighboring settlements.
The results of the fire damage are being clarified.
The defense forces continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.
