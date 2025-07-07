The General Staff of the AFU confirmed the destruction of an ammunition production plant in the Moscow region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck an ammunition production plant in the Moscow region. This was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

“Bavovna” at a military factory in the Moscow region: what is known

As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities to produce explosives and ammunition, on the night of July 7, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a fire attack on the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant, located in the Moscow Region of the Russian Federation.

The enterprise produces pyrotechnics and ammunition, in particular thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type UAVs. Share

A series of explosions were recorded in the area of the city of Krasnozavodsk and the movement of fire equipment in neighboring settlements.

The results of the fire damage are being clarified.