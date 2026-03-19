The General Staff reported on the destruction of a number of Russian military facilities on TOT

As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of March 19, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck military logistics facilities and enemy manpower.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted Russian military facilities in occupied territories to reduce the offensive potential of the aggressor.
- Strikes were made on ammunition and fuel depots as well as areas of enemy manpower concentration in Donetsk, Yalta, Kherson region, and Crimea.
The AFU struck ammunition and fuel depots and areas of concentration of enemy manpower
In particular, ammunition depots in Donetsk and Yalta (TOT of Donetsk region) and the village of Kalanchak (TOT of Kherson region) were hit.
In addition, damage to a logistics warehouse in the Vesele district of Donetsk region was recorded.
Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine also struck a fuel and lubricants warehouse in the Novotroitskyi area (Kherson region).
The scale of the damage and enemy losses is being clarified.
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