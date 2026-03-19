As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of March 19, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck military logistics facilities and enemy manpower.

The AFU struck ammunition and fuel depots and areas of concentration of enemy manpower

In particular, ammunition depots in Donetsk and Yalta (TOT of Donetsk region) and the village of Kalanchak (TOT of Kherson region) were hit.

In addition, damage to a logistics warehouse in the Vesele district of Donetsk region was recorded.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine also struck a fuel and lubricants warehouse in the Novotroitskyi area (Kherson region).

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers struck at areas of enemy manpower concentration near Yalta (TOT of Donetsk region) and the village of Ovrazhki (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea). Share

The scale of the damage and enemy losses is being clarified.