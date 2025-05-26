The General Staff reported on the successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the front

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 102.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops have successfully repelled multiple enemy attacks in various directions, including Vovchansk, Kupyansk, Lymansk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlovsk.
- Combat clashes and ongoing battles continue to unfold, showcasing the resilience and bravery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in defending their territories.
- The General Staff report provides detailed operational information on the current situation on the front as of May 26, 2025, highlighting the strategic efforts to repel enemy advancements in different areas.
Current situation on the front on May 26
Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
One attack was repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction, and another battle is currently ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Zagryzove and towards Petropavlivka. The battle is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked ten times today in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, and Torske. Four clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, our units repelled an enemy attack near Bilogorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repel two enemy attempts to advance near Chasovy Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Toretsk, and Shcherbinivka seven times. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 45 times today, ten clashes are still ongoing. The settlement of Novotoretske was under attack by Russian anti-aircraft guns.
In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders are repelling enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Konstantinopol, Bahatyr, Odradne, Zelene Pole, Novosilka, Novopol, Vilne Pole. Ten out of fourteen enemy offensive actions have been repulsed, and fighting continues.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy launched unguided rocket strikes on Malynivka and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped three enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Mali Shcherbaki, Stepove and in the direction of Novoandreyevka.
The enemy had one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the Dnieper direction. Odradokamyanka was hit by an airstrike.
In the Kursk direction today, 13 combat clashes took place, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropping nine anti-aircraft missiles, and also carried out 116 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
