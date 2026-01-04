The General Staff reports on new successes of the Ukrainian troops
Ukraine
The General Staff reports on new successes of the Ukrainian troops

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of January 4, 2026
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck three areas of concentration of Russian invaders.

  • Despite facing missile strikes, air attacks, and kamikaze drones, the Ukrainian forces continue to engage and counter the enemy's offensive operations effectively.
  • The continuous efforts of the Ukrainian troops highlight their determination and resilience in the face of Russia's full-scale war, now in its 1,411th day.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 4, 2026

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/04/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,211,530 (+900) people

  • tanks — 11,499 (+2) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,855 (+0) units.

  • artillery systems — 35,756 (+12) units.

  • MLRS — 1,590 (+0) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,268 (+1) units.

  • aircraft — 434 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 99,860 (+278) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,137 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 72,776 (+88) units.

  • special equipment — 4,035 (+0) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile and 67 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 174 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 2,702 attacks, including 45 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,812 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

