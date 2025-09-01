The General Staff updated data on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff updated data on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed about 850 Russian soldiers on the battlefield, and also caused losses in equipment.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian defenders have destroyed about 850 Russian soldiers and significant enemy equipment in the past 24 hours.
  • Recent losses include 4 tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, one helicopter, and 94 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks inflicted by Ukrainian forces.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 4 tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, one helicopter, and 94 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks.

Air strikes cost the enemy 214 destroyed operational-tactical-level UAVs.

In general, as of September 1, 2025, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 were estimated to be over 1 million 82 thousand people.

Current losses of the Russian army

Estimated total enemy losses:

  • personnel — 1,082,990 (+850) people;

  • tanks — 11,155 (+4);

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,229 (+17);

  • artillery systems — 32,248 (+49);

  • multiple launch rocket systems — 1,476 (+0);

  • air defense systems — 1,213 (+0);

  • airplanes — 422 (+0);

  • helicopters — 341 (+1);

  • unmanned aerial vehicles of operational-tactical level — 55,276 (+214);

  • cruise missiles — 3,664 (+0);

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0);

  • submarines — 1 (+0);

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 60,399 (+94);

  • special equipment — 3,952 (+0).

The General Staff emphasized that the data is being clarified as hostilities continue.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU reports on the huge losses of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of August 30, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU announced the total failure of the new offensive of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff analyzed the “successes” of the Russians at the front

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?