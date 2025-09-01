The General Staff updated data on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed about 850 Russian soldiers on the battlefield, and also caused losses in equipment.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 4 tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, one helicopter, and 94 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks.

Air strikes cost the enemy 214 destroyed operational-tactical-level UAVs.

In general, as of September 1, 2025, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 were estimated to be over 1 million 82 thousand people.

Current losses of the Russian army

Estimated total enemy losses:

personnel — 1,082,990 (+850) people;

tanks — 11,155 (+4);

armored combat vehicles — 23,229 (+17);

artillery systems — 32,248 (+49);

multiple launch rocket systems — 1,476 (+0);

air defense systems — 1,213 (+0);

airplanes — 422 (+0);

helicopters — 341 (+1);

unmanned aerial vehicles of operational-tactical level — 55,276 (+214);

cruise missiles — 3,664 (+0);

ships / boats — 28 (+0);

submarines — 1 (+0);

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 60,399 (+94);

special equipment — 3,952 (+0).

The General Staff emphasized that the data is being clarified as hostilities continue.