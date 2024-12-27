The German President Dissolved the Bundestag — what's next?

On December 27, German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier officially announced the dissolution of parliament. What is important to understand is that this paved the way for early elections.

What's happening in Germany

Frank-Walter Steinmeier dissolved the 20th Bundestag and called new elections for February 23.

This voting day was previously agreed upon by the leaders of the Social Democrats and the opposition Christian Democratic Union factions.

Commenting on the move, which was expected after previous agreements between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the opposition CDU, the German president said that "in difficult times like now, we need a government that can act and a reliable majority."

I am convinced that new elections are now the right path for the good of our country. Frank-Walter Steinmeier President of Germany

In this way Steinmeier fulfilled the request of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who asked to dissolve parliament after the Bundestag did not express a vote of confidence in his government.

What is known about Trump and Scholz's talks on Ukraine?

On December 19, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the future US president held a telephone conversation during which they discussed Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesman for the German federal government, Steffen Gebestreit.

He officially confirmed that the conversation between the German and American leaders was dedicated to "challenges to security policy in Europe."

The parties agreed that Russia's war against Ukraine has been going on for too long and that it is important to get on the path to a fair, just, and sustainable peace as soon as possible, Steffen Gebestreit emphasized. Share

The German leader told Donald Trump that Berlin would continue to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression "for as long as necessary."