According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the capture of Ukrainian civilians by the occupying army of the Russian Federation is a sign of the genocidal policy of the aggressor country.
How Russia commits genocide of the Ukrainian people by taking Ukrainian civilians as an example
According to him, since the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, 3,310 Ukrainian men and women, including both civilians and military, have been returned from Russian captivity as a result of the work of the Coordinating Staff on the Treatment of Prisoners.
He emphasized that the returned Ukrainians should not have been in Russian captivity, and their rights should not have been limited.
How Ukrainian civilians are mocked and humiliated in Russia
As an example, he mentioned two priests of the Greek Catholic Church - Bohdan Geleta and Ivan Levytsky, who were arrested by the Russians and kept in extremely difficult conditions, putting great pressure on them.
Yusov added that the fact that thousands of Ukrainian civilians are in Russian captivity is a flagrant and large-scale war crime on the part of the aggressor country.
Regarding the conditions of detention of Ukrainian civilians compared to prisoners of war, the representative of the DIU noted that the situations, places and conditions of detention are different.
But in many cases, Ukrainian civilians are detained in places not intended for this, outside the boundaries of even the so-called legal system of Russia.
