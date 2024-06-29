Zelensky noted the role of the Vatican in the release of UGCC priests from Russian captivity

Two Ukrainian priests were released from Russian captivity on June 28. This was achieved through the mediation of the Vatican.

These days, we were able to accomplish a task that seemed almost impossible to many. We returned 90 of our soldiers and ten civilians from Russian captivity. And among them Christian priests — Bohdan Geleta and Ivan Levytskyi. They are here with us now. I would really like to welcome them all. Share

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi during his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast.

The President noted that two priests served in the parish of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region. On November 16, 2022, the occupiers captured them and kept them captive ever since.

Zelenskyi said that it was possible to release the clergy thanks to the help of the Vatican.

Thanks to the efforts of our team and the mediation of the Vatican, for which I am especially grateful, thank you very much, we managed to return them to freedom. We believed that it would succeed. We worked for it. And in the same way, you and I must not give up and fight to bring home everyone, all our people who are still in Russian captivity, all Ukrainian children who were kidnapped in the occupied territory and forcibly deported to Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Ten Ukrainians, who were released from Russian captivity on June 28, returned to Kyiv.

Freed Ukrainians who arrived in Kyiv were met by relatives, representatives of the authorities and the clergy.

Smiles, hugs and tears in the eyes! Finally home! — informed the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The following were returned from Russian captivity on June 28 as part of the 53rd exchange: